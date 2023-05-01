Ghanaian comedian Valentina Agyekum has commended Fadda Dickson for scouting and managing great media personalities in Ghana

She described the exceptional media personality as one of the best strategists in the entertainment industry

Ghanaian comedian Valentina Agyekum popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, has praised Ghanaian media personality Fadda Dickson for nurturing great talents in Ghana.

Dr Fadda Dickson is one of the highly respected personalities in Ghana who works at Despite Media.

Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown and Afia Schwar look regal in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @Afiascwarnezzeger @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The brand influencer Afia Schwar made this post after Nana Ama McbBrown, the former host of United Showbiz exceptional performance as she premiered her new show titled Onua Showtime on Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General.

Afia Schwarnezzeger shared a photo of Fadda Dickson donning a white kente outfit and matching accessories captioned;

Still mad at you But Without a shred of doubt you have proven to be the god of talent managing,the king of contents,the lord of local television, the Boss of the bosses,the god of set design and the god of concepts..And that is on PERIOD!!!! I rest my case. Reign @faddick

Some social media users have commented on the trending post made by Afia Schwarzenegger on Instagram

Some online users have expressed mixed feelings in the comment sections. Some Ghanaians praise Fadda Dickson, while others comment on Nana Ama McBrown's new show.

nick__clarks stated:

Yet Onua tv is on the top right, period

Hajia official stated:

straight mama na yesterday na nana Ama 3pre dodo,W’ama Utv nsa asi f)m

sonibandi_ stated:

No one is competing with Fadda to allow Nana Ama to rest, UTV isn’t the only station in Ghana. I watch #utv, too, and there’s nothing extraordinary there.

nardia_gh stated:

To be honest, I didn’t like the decoration Nana Ama did … the table was not good at all

mrsabbey14 stated:

As for you and nhwehw3nimu and aho) yaa, because u have no talent, all u know is self arrangements, backstabbing and blackmail, so when u see your fellow with talent rising, then u just have to say something, do u think Fadda is soo dump to fall into your caprices? Grow up, find ur craft, grow in it, and stop threading on others to be relevant

dwinopoku2017 stated:

But at the end, #utv is treading I was expecting Onua ei Ghfoc oh dabi. No one should come for me, mama nana ama family on social media

Delphina stated:

Fadda, u r de father to de creative industry next time, reduce de pampering and let everyone in yr station enjoy de exact cake Dey also deserves it.

Tommie stated:

If u get your money, den, u build your own studio and decorate it, lol

