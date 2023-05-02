The launch of Onua Showtime was indeed a day marked in the history of Ghana's entertainment industry

Many congratulated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown for the successful launch of her show, Onua Showtime

Former highlife artiste Okyeame Quophi also sent his congratulatory note, which has since caused a controversy

According to former highlife artiste and member of the Akyeame group, Okyeame Quophi, the Onua Showtime launch has proved that Nana Ama McBrown is Onua TV's most valuable asset.

The now-music producer made this comment based on the number of live views the Onua Showtime garnered online.

After posting this opinion on Facebook, varying views flooded his comment section.

Nana Ama McBrown's move to Media General's Onua TV has been one of Ghana's most controversial media poaching ever.

Leading up to the premiere of her new show at Onua TV, Nana Ama granted an interview where she addressed her current relationship with UTV regarding her McBrown's Kitchen show.

At the unveiling, she was surprised when her husband and daughter showed up at the studio to offer their support.

Many people have congratulated Nana Ama Mcbrown for a successful show, including her good friend Okyeame Quophi who wrote:

12.5K at this time, and later, even more organic views are a big deal. This means you carry the Onua brand on your shoulder now. Your numbers indicate you are the best on the network. I knew you could do it and you have done it, my sweet sis. Congrats. Nana AMA McBrown. Chochomucho!

Social media reacts to Okyeame Quophi saying McBrown is the best at Onua TV

While others agreed with him, some pointed out that this kind of statement breeds envy among colleagues.

Kwabena Prince wrote:

Good, but I fear too much praise for her will generate hatred inside Onua.

Ani Firsto commented:

Ghanafo) bi ne shading de3 eiiii, this agenda won’t faaaa. Didn’t she do it at UTV and regret? Agenda comparisonfo)

Maame Pearl said:

When you carry grace err, even your enemies will contribute to your greatness.

Anne Elorm wrote:

Best post I have seen about her so far from those outside MG. Thank you Quophi.

Juliet Amankwaa Taylor commented:

She doesn’t carry Onua biaa, Captain got 40k on his first day.

Nana Ama McBrown says McBrown's Kitchen will survive without UTV

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown's response to UTV's unceremoniously taking McBrown's kitchen off their TV programs.

In an interview with her new family, TV3, McBrown revealed that she is not worried about the future because she is happy at Onua TV.

The actress added that McBrown's Kitchen is a live cooking show in Ghana.

