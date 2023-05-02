Ghanaian actress turned TV host Nana Ama McBrown turned social media upside down with the launch of her new show, Onua Showtime

During the live broadcast, McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, surprised her at the studio with their daughter and a beautiful bouquet

For the first time since his appearance in his wife's life, Maxwell spoke on live TV

Ghanaian TV host Nana Ama McBrown has finally launched her new show at Media General's subsidiary station Onua TV.

Onua Showtime became the talk of the town as it broke internet records with 12k views in about 20 minutes of the show's start.

Another exciting event that took place that day was when McBrown's husband and daughter surprised her on set.

Before the launch of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown addressed rumours about UTV's alleged removal of McBrown's show from their programme.

In an interview with Berla Mundi, McBrown confirmed that McBrown's Kitchen was not currently showing on UTV, but she had no idea why that was so.

McBrown added that although she had paid for the TV slot, she did not receive any notification about the new developments.

But all that was overshadowed by the huge surprise pulled by McBrown's husband, Maxwell, who spoke on camera for the first time. He said:

I just want to tell my beautiful wife that I'm proud of her and I just want to wish her all the best in this new thing she is about to do. I love you, baby and I wish you all the best.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians gush over McBrown's husband's loving words to the actress

Many people were surprised and warmed by Maxwell Mensah's big gesture to his wife, Nana Ama McBrown.

Maud TopChart wrote:

Wanka s3 wob3 ba adwuma no bi ampa... This is Soo beautiful... McBrown is a whole mood... Stay blessed Mr Mensah. ✌️

Ruth Maamah commented:

Awww luv is sweet when u get the right person. I just luv this couple. May God bless u. Amen to all your secret prayers.

Gankey Blessing said:

In fact, I love this man. He always respects his wife. Keep it up, boss.

Ohemaa Borngreat said:

I just love the way she says me kunu.

