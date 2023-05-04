The general manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson, has posted a flyer of the popular United Showbiz program which has stirred reactions among his followers

The manager's post detailed the guests expected to appear on the upcoming episode, which includes popular Ghanaian gospel artiste Brother Sammy

Fans who were excited about the upcoming show said they could not wait to see the banter that may occur between Brother Sammy and the pundit, Arnold

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The general manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson, has posted a flyer of the upcoming United Showbiz live show on UTV which features gospel artiste Brother Sammy. The post has garnered a lot of reactions among Fadda Dickson's fans and viewers of the show.

Fadda Dickson (L); copy of the flyer posted (R) Photo credit: @faddick

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post by Fadda Dickson, he shared a flyer of the upcoming program, which would feature Brother Sammy and Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who had been discussed in a previous episode of the show.

The fashionable manager captioned the flyer with a prayer emoji. Fans of the Despite Media manager and viewers of the United Showbiz show reacted and shared their views on the surprising post by Fadda Dickson.

See Fadda Dickson's post about United Showbiz below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some Ghanaians reacted to Fadda Dickson's post

Some Ghanaians who were surprised to see Fadda Dickson post the flyer reacted positively while others expressed their anticipation of a possible banter that might erupt when Brother Sammy meets Arnold due to his comments about his album promotion in the past week.

jewel.of.de.west commented:

Can't wait... I'm laughing already

desmondtutututu commented:

Fada posting flyer for the first time on his page means competition no mu aye den...Allah walahi

adwoa_oparebea commented:

Fadda Dickson, Ghana’s most strategic media boss❤️

revivephysiotherapy_ghana commented:

This one even ghosts will watch... We will settle disputes after the show. Coded

cantonaasis commented:

Allah walahi…wei de3 fire emojis fo) ato mo ly so… drop more fire emojis, you are allowed

MzGee congratulates Nana Ama McBrown as she launches her Onua Showtime program on Onua Tv

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that after the Onua Showtime debut, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has received a number of well wishes.

At Media General, the Onua TV hostess successfully outdoored her debut program. Many people were delighted to hear MzGee compliment McBrown on the potent launch of her program.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh