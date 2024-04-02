Ivan Quarshigah, in a recent interview, spoke about Yolo star John Peasah's illness with Hitz 103.9 FM

According to the film-maker, they learnt about the severity of his condition during the filming of season six

He says during the filming, many scenes that featured John Peasah showed him sitting because he found it difficult to stand

The whole nation was shaken when the sad news about the illness of Yolo star John Peasah, popularly known by the moniker Drogba, broke; the actor has been diagnosed with demyelinating disease.

News of the actor's condition threw the entire creative community into a frenzy, with well-wishers and sympathisers coming together to raise funds for his medical treatment.

Ivan Quarshigah, the CEO of Farmhouse Production and producer of the award-winning shows Things We Do For Love and YOLO, has spoken about the illness of his young star in a recent interview.

Ivan Quarshigah talks about Drogba

In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz 103.9 FM, the CEO of Farmhouse Production confirmed they have been in this battle with the young actor since the beginning. He added that it became severe during the shooting of season six, where most of the scenes John Peasah was in, he was seated because he found standing difficult. The filmmaker also said he and his team are solidly behind the ill actor and doing everything they can to get him back to doing the thing he loves.

"We have been in this battle with him since the beginning. We learned about the severity of the situation when we were filming season six, so if you watch season six very closely, you will realise that in most of the scenes he was in, he was sitting because it was very difficult for him to stand. Ever since the news broke, we have been reaching out to him. The thing is, Farmhouse, we do not want to blow our own horns to air in public what we are doing for him, we want people to know that we are heavily supporting him," he said.

Drogba's sister bursts into tears as she talks about the YOLO star's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of young Ghanaian actor Drogba's deteriorating health shocked many netizens.

After battling the demyelinating disease for nearly three years, the actor finally appealed to the public for support.

His sister opened up on how things have been for the actor since his diagnosis.

