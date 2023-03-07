The general manager of the Despite Group of Companies, Fadda Dickson, has posted photos of himself in a stunning white traditional cloth

He wore his white traditional cloth with silver-plated jewellery and an 'ahenema' traditional sandal to complete his stunning looks

Fans have reacted to the photos as they praise him for not disappointing them with his fashion sense

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

General manager of the Despite Group of Companies, Fadda Dickson, has posted beautiful photos of himself in traditional cloth to celebrate Ghana month.

He wore a black and white traditional cloth with sandals and silver-plated jewellery around his neck.

General manager of Despite Group of Companies stuns in beautiful traditional cloth Photo source: @faddick

Source: Instagram

He captioned his post:

The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” Aung San Suu Kyi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

See Fadda Dickson's Instagram post

Netizens have reacted to the photos of Fadda Dickson for the Ghana month celebration

amgold44 commented:

❤️❤️❤️ wo sei da but that your roger de3 if you travel don't leave your back for him his human relation is bad

justice.gyasi.5 commented:

When the blessing of God is upon you, you grow old at a very young age...bless you sir

justice.gyasi.5 commented:

If you get money your grey hair sef dey come in style whaaaaaaaatttttttt

kingbeak commented:

Looking more African today, lovely day sir

thespa_gh commented:

You look great and also congratulations for all your achievements

princessdeegh commented:

God bless u in all uLive long

prissyk60 commented:

I admire you from a distance

Samira Bawumia turns in beautiful kente cloth to celebrate independence day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian politician Samira Bawumia lived up to the expectations of fashion lovers with her high fashion sense. The Second Lady of Ghana wore a customized kente dress by top fashion designer Pistis Ghana for the Independence Day celebrations at Volta Region.

The style icon looked ethereal in her stylish ensemble styled with a matching turban and beautiful accessories. Her fans could not get enough of him. They praised her for her beauty and for helping the government and her husband rule the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh