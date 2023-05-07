Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, popularly called Blacko, delivered a compelling performance at the 2023 VGMA

Just like his stunning entrance last year, Blacko descended from the skies with his opening song

Many could not help as they heaped praises on him for the wonderful performance

Once again, fast, rising star, Black Sherif, has delivered a much-talked-about stage entrance at an awards scheme.

Guests were pleasantly surprised when they saw Blacko coming from the auditorium's ceiling.

His performance has been rated as one of the bests, and many wonder how other artistes can top this performance.

VGMA 24: Black Sherif wins best hip hop song of the year award

The conversation around the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award has been trending all week, with Blacko at the centre of it all.

While people like Bullgod are openly pitching him to win, the gospel fraternity is also predicting Piesie Esther for the win.

Tonight's performance may be the needed montic=vation to turn the rest into fans. Wearing his usual black attire, Black Sherif dropped from the sky in a box.

The box was hanging in the air with strong metal ropes that were stretching and grazing as they lowered him into the ground.

Watch the video below:

This is how Ghana Twitter reacted to Black Sherif's entrance

These comments show how powerful Blacko's 2023 VGMA performance is.

@Aboa_Banku1 wrote:

Black Sherif has one of the best stage permanences after Stonebwoy.

@Views09 said:

After Shatta Wale, Black Sherif is the artiste with the strongest stage performance Everyone is standing..Sasabonsam winning

Kwadwo Sheldon commented:

Naah anybody wey Go Talk say Blacko no dey deserve Artise of the Year dem for slap am

Black Sherif lookalike stuns TikTok with "copycat" performance from original

In the video, the young man was dressed like Black Sherif while lip-syncing to Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo.

He stirred reactions with his uncanny resemblance to the musician.

