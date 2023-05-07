Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner has won the Best Rap Performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA)

The rapper beat the likes of Sarkodie, Medikal, Strongman and Lyrical Joe

Fans of the artiste were overly excited about his win and cheered him on as he took his award on stage

Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner was awarded the Best Rap Performance Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) on May 7th, 2023.

Amerado Photo credit: @amerado_burner

Source: Instagram

In an exciting moment witnessed on TV3 by YEN.com.gh, the artiste's fans could not contain their excitement as they cheered the rapper on while taking his award.

He gave a short motivational speech thanking his fans, family, friends and all those who have supported him in his career.

I have suffered, but finally, we have made it. I thank my fans, family and friends. I would like to thank one woman who has always supported my dream, Deloris Frimpong Manso, Amerado said.

The grateful artiste said he could not hide his joy as he feels appreciated for his hard work and efforts.

The rapper thanked Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie and other artistes who had paved the way for him.

His special speech to Deloris Frimpong Manso, who he referred to as one of the few women who believed in him and supported his dream, garnered some reactions among the audience.

One Twitter user,@blaq_upsy25, congratulated Amerado, saying:

@Amerado_Burner, kwabena ,wotrinkwa ! Congratulations, VGMA, best rapper. Kumerica says AYEKOO

