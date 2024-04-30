Jackie Appiah's Son Damian Agyemang Flaunts His Mum's Plush Cars In Photos: "Rich Home"
- Damien Agyemang, the son of star actress Jackie Appiah, took to Instagram to share pictures of the luxury cars inside their plush mansion
- Damien also showed off his street fashion style as he rocked a pair of jeans with long-sleeved shirt and Nike sneakers
- The photos got many people admiring his luxurious lifestyle
Damien Agyemang, the son and only child of Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, flaunted the luxury cars in their plush mansion on social media.
Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang showed off his mother's luxury cars
Damien Agyemang took to his official Instagram page, @damienagyemang, to share lovely pictures of himself and the garage inside his mother's plush mansion that houses luxury cars.
In one of the photos, Damien was spotted getting down from the driver's seat of a black vehicle and showing off his street fashion, he wore a pair of jeans, a short-sleeved shirt, and white Nike sneakers.
The carousel post also contained photos of Jackie Appiah's son showing off the other luxury cars owned by the seasoned actress.
Below are photos of Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, showing off the luxury cars of his mother, Jackie Appiah.
Reactions as Damien Agyemang showed off his mother's plush cars
Many people showered Damien Agyemang with compliments, while others gushed over his luxurious lifestyle. Below are the reactions from the comment section of the post as he flaunted his mother's luxury cars:
germeineee said:
Stp to the world
lisaopoku__ said:
Not your regular
me.lda5176 said:
@damienagyemang Gosh my Man ❤️
zaiida_x said:
never fail to amaze me, please.
_madeinghana_ said:
HEY BAD GUY!!
sedem_jellyfam said:
This boy like flessing
