Damien Agyemang, the son of star actress Jackie Appiah, took to Instagram to share pictures of the luxury cars inside their plush mansion

Damien also showed off his street fashion style as he rocked a pair of jeans with long-sleeved shirt and Nike sneakers

The photos got many people admiring his luxurious lifestyle

Damien Agyemang, the son and only child of Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, flaunted the luxury cars in their plush mansion on social media.

Jackie Appiah and her son Damien Agyemang in photos. Image Credit: @damienagyemang and @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang showed off his mother's luxury cars

Damien Agyemang took to his official Instagram page, @damienagyemang, to share lovely pictures of himself and the garage inside his mother's plush mansion that houses luxury cars.

In one of the photos, Damien was spotted getting down from the driver's seat of a black vehicle and showing off his street fashion, he wore a pair of jeans, a short-sleeved shirt, and white Nike sneakers.

The carousel post also contained photos of Jackie Appiah's son showing off the other luxury cars owned by the seasoned actress.

Below are photos of Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, showing off the luxury cars of his mother, Jackie Appiah.

Reactions as Damien Agyemang showed off his mother's plush cars

Many people showered Damien Agyemang with compliments, while others gushed over his luxurious lifestyle. Below are the reactions from the comment section of the post as he flaunted his mother's luxury cars:

germeineee said:

Stp to the world

lisaopoku__ said:

Not your regular

me.lda5176 said:

@damienagyemang Gosh my Man ❤️

zaiida_x said:

never fail to amaze me, please.

_madeinghana_ said:

HEY BAD GUY!!

sedem_jellyfam said:

This boy like flessing

"Sika mpɛ dede": New video of Jackie Appiah's mansion and home salon excited fans

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Jackie Appiah recently hosted filmmaker Kofi Asamoah in her luxury home.

A video of their encounter emerged online, showing Jackie's house looking as plush as ever, with a home salon.

The video sparked many reactions among the actress' admirers and other social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh