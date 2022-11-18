A young man who looks like Black Sherif stunned folks on TikTok after he made a video performing like him

The young man lip-synced Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo and dressed exactly like the superstar

The video stirred reactions from the young man's followers, who said he looked like Sherif

Ghanaian musicians have had their fair share of lookalikes, and it seems Black Sherif is the latest to get one.

Black Sherif Lookalike Sings And Performs Exactly Like Him Photo Source: blacksherif

Source: Instagram

A young man on TikTok who looks identical to Blacko made a video performing the budding superstar's Konongo Zongo song.

He played the tune in the background and lip-synced to the audio expertly. He performed like Black Sherif while singing, and his antics and facial expressions were identical to that of the musician.

He had a thick moustache and facial features that would make anyone mistake him for Black Sherif. The outfit he had on also matched the fashion style of Black Sherif.

The video stirred interesting reactions on TikTok as folks were impressed with how he imitated Sherif. They hailed him for his efforts.

Black Sherif has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his music, and it seems everyone is in love with his recently released 'The Villain I Never Was' album. Many of the songs on the album have been used for viral TikTok videos.

Black Sherif Lookalike Stirs Reactions

Ãmg Shøw môñí said:

When l get money l will get my look alike

Eddie_YoRm commented:

This be Dbee Blacko !!!

Nana Kweku8063 also reacted:

You look like him but you be handsome pass baba

Abena hotcake was impressed:

Abena hotcake aaaaa eeeeeii

Jaclyn was also stunned by the resemblance:

herrrr u resembles my future husband blacko

user3303286120738 also reacted:

Ghana when you become a celebrity u will have yr look alike

Black Sherif: Burna Boy Sings Blacko's Twi Song Second Sermon Perfectly In Video

In other news, Burna Boy impressed many netizens when he perfectly sang Black Sherif's Second Sermon.

The Nigerian singer wore a top with the Ghanaian flag designed on it and passionately sang the tune.

Folks were pleased to see Burna Boy sing Black Sherif's song so perfectly and praised him.

Source: YEN.com.gh