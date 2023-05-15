Black Sherif was a guest on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night and he detailed how he deals with negativity

The young musician said he does not let negative comments get to him as he spends little time on social media to avoid seeing any negativity

A lot of Ghanaians have admired Black Sherif's maturity and eloquence, dropping words of praise for the artiste

Accomplished Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, made an impressive guest appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night, where he eloquently detailed his approach to dealing with negativity. The young artiste's unwavering confidence and maturity in answering questions attracted admiration from viewers across the nation.

Black Sherif revealed that he possesses a strong resolve when it comes to negative comments, refusing to let them deter him from his focus and determination. The rising star explained that he consciously limits his exposure to social media platforms, ensuring that he does not allow negative opinions to affect his mental well-being.

He shared that he has implemented a timer on his Instagram account to regulate his usage, emphasising the importance of maintaining a healthy balance in the digital realm.

Black Sherif disclosed that he primarily uses WhatsApp as a means of staying in touch with his family. By prioritising genuine connections and minimising his time spent on social media, he said he has successfully shielded himself from the potential harm of negative remarks.

Social media users were captivated by Black Sherif's poise and wisdom, with many expressing their admiration for him and showering him with praises.

Ghanaians admire Black Sherif

Gadafi commented:

In Ghana, we have gold, timber, diamonds and Blacko.

iFordjour wrote:

Whoever is behind this guy's wisdom and maturity, God bless him.

Kwame Abrantie said:

I love Blacko's consciousness... He refuses to add value to irrelevant stuff... no stress.

