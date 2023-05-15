Ghanaian hip-hop and rap artiste Black Sherif, popularly called Blacko, said his father sometimes edits some lines in his songs

He said that his father is a music lover too and has always inspired him by playing songs from some Ghanaian music legends

Blacko added that he has a healthy relationship with his parents, who have always believed in him and what he could do with his talent in music

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian hip-hop and rap artiste Black Sherif, popularly known as Blacko, said his father edits some of his songs when he is about to release them.

Black Sherif and his team member (left), Black Sherif (right) Photo credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

In an interview on the United Showbiz on UTV, Black Sherif said that he has a healthy relationship with his parents, who have supported him since the beginning of his music career and allowed him to showcase his talent to the world.

The award-winning singer and Kweku The Traveler hitmaker said that he was motivated by his parents who stirred a passion for music as they used to play songs from some Ghanaian music legends.

Black Sherif added that his father would tell him that a line in his song could be slightly changed and tweaked to improve its meaning and give it a better lyrical punch. Blacko said that, he would often do just that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

I send some of my tracks to my parents to listen to it. My father is musically good, he would listen to my song and say that this line could be better if tweaked in this direction or done this other way. They have always believed in me and folded their arms to watch me prove myself. Nobody stopped me.

Watch the video of Black Sherif's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Black Sherif's statement

Some Ghanaians who have been left excited about Black Sherif's wisdom and his way of answering questions praised him with positive comments.

Precious Morgan said:

Oh my! Sherif has won me over. His demeanour, confidence, wisdom and respect for his senior (Sarkodie)... It's just wonderful... May you be guided always, and may God continue to uplift you.

Doreen Allasah commented:

Very informative ❤❤❤ nice show ✌️✌️✌️✌️

Mercy Appianimaa commented:

It seems Bullgod has a problem with Piesie about why she didn't get the award, and she is okay, but Bullgod is talking too much.

Black Sherif gets a hero's welcome at Konongo Zongo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that in a video, Black Sherif arrived in his village, Konongo Zongo, where he was greeted warmly by his family and the locals.

When the VGMA Artiste of the Year went to see his family and spent time with them, he was greeted as a hero. Social media fans who saw blogger Zionfelix's visit video on their platforms were in awe of the breathtaking images.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh