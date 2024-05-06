Seasoned Ghanaian actor Lil Win threw his unending support towards Artist Barry's GWR paint-a-thon attempt

He gave an electrifying performance for the crowd and engaged in dance battles with his fans

The video got many people talking about how talented he was, while others applauded him for supporting the airtist

Kumawood actor Lil Win stole the show at the Guinness World Record (GWR) Paint-a-thon attempt of Mubarikatu Issaka, aka Artist Barry.

Lil Win at Artist Barry's GWR paint-a-thon attempt. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Lil Win supported Artist Barry at her GWR paint-a-thon attempt

Artist Barry started her official attempt for the Guinness World Record (GWR) longest marathon painting on April 29, 2024, to May and was expected to end on May 4, 2024.

However, Artist Barry does not want to leave any room for any other person to attempt to break her unofficial record and is still going on with the challenge. According to reports, she is expected to end the attempt on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

In the evening on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Lil Win showed up at the Extreme & Restaurant Pub in the Eastern Region of Ghana to show his support.

The moment he arrived, the crowd cheered him on as he walked through them to the glass cubicle where Artist Barry was painting. He cheered her on and wished her well as she embarked on a record-breaking attempt.

The Kumawood actor decided to entertain the crowd as he engaged in dance battles with fans and performed some of his hit songs for them. He also sprayed money on fans who mobbed him in the process.

Below is a video of Lil Win arriving at the GWR paint-a-thon venue and being given a warm welcome.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win stealing the show with his dance moves

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the videos:

alhaji_gamelord said:

always fun and blends in with all situations, mi Role model

blezz_suskid said:

Lilwin won with a lot of margin ❤️❤️❤️

iam_kofiyesu said:

Multi-talented

cecilia3255 said:

Is there something that this guy is not good at.❤

Below are more videos of Lil Win displaying fire moves and giving an electrifying performance at the GWR paint-a-thon of Artist Barry.

"Rich man's wife": Lil Win's now American wife flaunts $100 notes in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win, shared a video of herself singing and dancing while showing off $100 notes.

Maame Serwaa, who is now an American citizen, took to a street in the US to record the viral video.

Many people asked for financial aid, while others were unhappy with the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh