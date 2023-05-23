Fella Makafui, in an interview with Zionfelix, was asked if she had undergone any body enhancement procedures but she denied ever doing that

During a recent interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, actress Fella Makafui was asked if she had enhanced her body. In response, the actress confidently stated that her body is completely natural and credited her mother for her attractive appearance.

Makafui expressed gratitude for her genetic makeup, saying that she has been blessed with a naturally stunning figure thanks to her mother's genes. She firmly denied having any artificial changes done to her body.

The actress also made it clear that she does not have any issues with people who choose to enhance their bodies. She expressed her belief in the fact that everyone has the right to make their own decisions about their appearance. However, for herself, she does not feel the need to go down that path as she is happy and satisfied with her natural looks.

Throughout the interview, Makafui exuded confidence and self-assurance. She emphasised that her natural body was a reflection of her true self and identity.

Fans admire Fella Makafui

Fans of the actress admired her confidence and maturity in how she handled Zionfelix's questions.

Lipsy’s Kitchen wrote:

Wow, Fella has really changed. I love her maturity❤️

Moon Boy commented:

Fella is a vibe with her Twi. Such a sweet girl lol

Kaakyere Smile also said:

She’s matured ❤n I love her

