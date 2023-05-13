Black Sherif, in a video, touched down in his hometown Konongo Zongo, and it was all love as his family and community excitedly received him

The VGMA Artiste Of The Year got a hero's welcome as he visited his family and spent time with them

Video from his visit was captured by blogger Zionfelix and social media users could not get over the beautiful footage

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif who recently won the VGMA Artiste Of The Year award has returned to his hometown of Konongo Zongo to a hero's welcome. The artiste, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, was greeted with excitement and admiration as he visited his family and spent quality time with them.

Black Sherif visits Konongo Zongo Photo Source: Zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Videos and pictures of Black Sherif's visit were shared widely on social media, capturing the heartwarming moments of the artiste driving through the streets of Konongo Zongo, greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic fans. The artiste smiled and waved at the crowd and greeted members of his community who had come out to show their love and support.

Black Sherif's visit to his hometown was an emotional moment for both the artiste and his fans. Many had followed his journey from his early days in Konongo Zongo, supporting him as he pursued his passion for music. The artiste's success has brought a sense of pride to the community, and they showed it in the most beautiful way possible as they welcomed him home.

The young artiste has been making waves across the globe with his The Villian I Never Was album, with songs like Kwaku The Traveller becoming a massive hit and quickly becoming a fan favourite. His recent win as Artiste Of The Year at the VGMAs further cemented his place as one of the most exciting artists in Ghana currently.

Black Sherif's visit to Konongo Zongo warms hearts

kingworlason wrote:

Your congratulations might be late, but he go carry weight. Congratulations

_.fazza_._ reacted:

Make sure you go back home successful else you will sit on yellow gallon

isaakonewton commented:

More respect and Blessings upon himself,,always remember ur roots,,

Source: YEN.com.gh