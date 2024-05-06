A Ghanaian female carpenter Yvonne Heidi Attigah has turned her passion for woodwork into a fledging business

The young lady, who holds a degree in business administration from the AUCC, is the founder of Heidiwoods, a carpentry factory in Accra

Yvonne spoke to YEN.com.gh about what drove her into carpentry

A beautiful Ghanaian lady, Yvonne Heidi Attigah has left many in awe with her mastery in carpentry works.

The young lady from the Volta Region is taking carpentry to a whole new level, with a bit of feminine grandeur, captivating her clients with detailed and intricate woodwork.

As the saying goes, "Passion is the genesis of genius," and Yvonne is gradually caving a niche for herself in everything woodwork, from couches, bed frames, wardrobes, office furniture and TV units to kitchen cabinets.

Miss Yvonne Heidi Attigah, the CEO of Heidiwoods, who is also a part-time model, told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview what drove her into carpentry.

""I was enthused with the art of carpentry, post Covid. I was home and had free time on my hands. I have a male friend who is in the business I called him one day and asked if I could join him with the intention of helping out. but along the line, I realized it was something I had a passion for. I love what I’m doing and here I am putting things together, piece by piece," she said.

The beginning of Yvonne's carpentry journey

Yvonne explained that her carpentry journey began four years ago, having graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018, with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Yvonne's Heidiwoods, registered just about a year ago, operates from her house at New Gbawe in Accra and has four permanent staff.

The beautiful carpenter said she gets her clients on social media and aims to take her business beyond the shores of Ghana, having done projects in Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina.

While financing remains a challenge to her business, which she funded from her savings, her major concern, however, is her inability to lift heavy stuff due to an accident she had in the past, which left a little pain in her spine.

Despite these challenges, Mizz Yvonne Heidi Attigah, who sold salad and fruit juice in the past, has vowed never to give up, as she is determined to build Heidiwoods into a solid brand with global recognition.

While responding to questions on why the emergence of more female artisans in the country, Yvonne said the stigma around women's career ambitions is fading, further advising more girls to explore their interests to find out what they are passionate about and pursue it.

"I think they should explore their interest. Find what they are passionate about and go for it. And also they should never feel too big or underestimate any career," she told YEN.com.gh.

In a related YEN.com.gh story, Miss Emelda Adjei is also making a bold statement in Ghana's decor and construction industries with her craft.

She is the founder of Think Emmy's Interior Decor, a brand that provides services in reupholstery, upcycling, pallet works, and more.

