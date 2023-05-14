Black Sherif responded to claims that without him Sarkodie's Jamz album would not have been a success

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has finally broken his silence after numerous critics believed that Sarkodie's Jamz Album would not have been a hit without Countryside.

Black Sherif and Sarkodie look dapper in suits. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Black Sherif shares comments on United Showbiz

When asked by the host of UTV's United Showbiz whether he sides with critics who claimed Sarkodie's Jamz album would not have been a success if he had not featured on Countryside, he said:

"It would have done what it had to do because albums are spiritual. From my lens, albums, singles, they are like babies. I do not know it's (Countryside song) destiny."

He added that if he had not been featured on the album, he would not have known its destiny. Adding that whatever he and the 'Adonai' hitmaker had to do to make the song a hit, that was what they did.

After MzGee questioned him again about what critics said, he stated that people can say whatever they want to say concerning the album, however, he does not see it that way.

"Sarkodie has been in the industry years ago before I even came on 4 years ago. Deduct that from the number of years he had been in the industry. Who am I to tell him that without me, the album would not have been a success? No. We do not talk like that"

The 'Oil In My Head' hitmaker said it does not make sense for people to make such comments on social media.

Watch the video below as Black Sherif shares his view on Sarkodie's Jamz Album.

Ghanaians share their thoughts on Blacko's words on United Showbiz

Ghanaians applauded his splendid comments on the show as they filled the comment section with praises.

sista.afia stated:

Protect Blacko at all cost

antoine_mensah said:

He reminds me of Bob Marley. Especially I’m his interview responses. I pray for more grace & divine protection for Blacko. Top artist!

real_vimlady stated:

Small boy BIG BRAIN. You get sense pass many seniors I know. I pray God sustains you for years

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 stated:

Yes Black did well on the album but Sark has been consistent for a decade now without ft Black Sherif.

nanakwakuboakyedankw said:

This guy is so smart and intelligent

otf.cokeboyy commented:

Well spoken KK Blacko✊. This guy actually shows class.

kaly_love_b said:

Blacko get sense oooo, he won the best artist of the year but not even bragging, he still dey give respect

lavor_royal opined:

This guy, huh. I just dey feel ein vibe k3k3 always positive. This guy will go far far, far far more than this kraa. Almost every interview and etc he has been speaking the most sensible things. The Sagacity is

Black Sherif emotional as he watches the full video of his visit to Konongo Zongo

Earlier, in another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif was emotional as he watched the full video of his visit to his hometown Konongo Zongo on United Showbiz.

His visit comes after his massive win at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the 24th edition.

