Black Sherif Breaks Silence After Critics Said Sarkodie's Jamz Album Would Be Nothing Without Countryside
- Black Sherif responded to claims that without him Sarkodie's Jamz album would not have been a success
- He stated that it does not make sense and that they did what they had to do to make the album a success
- Many people applauded him in the comment section for his splendid remarks on United Showbiz
Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has finally broken his silence after numerous critics believed that Sarkodie's Jamz Album would not have been a hit without Countryside.
Black Sherif shares comments on United Showbiz
When asked by the host of UTV's United Showbiz whether he sides with critics who claimed Sarkodie's Jamz album would not have been a success if he had not featured on Countryside, he said:
"It would have done what it had to do because albums are spiritual. From my lens, albums, singles, they are like babies. I do not know it's (Countryside song) destiny."
He added that if he had not been featured on the album, he would not have known its destiny. Adding that whatever he and the 'Adonai' hitmaker had to do to make the song a hit, that was what they did.
After MzGee questioned him again about what critics said, he stated that people can say whatever they want to say concerning the album, however, he does not see it that way.
"Sarkodie has been in the industry years ago before I even came on 4 years ago. Deduct that from the number of years he had been in the industry. Who am I to tell him that without me, the album would not have been a success? No. We do not talk like that"
The 'Oil In My Head' hitmaker said it does not make sense for people to make such comments on social media.
Watch the video below as Black Sherif shares his view on Sarkodie's Jamz Album.
Ghanaians share their thoughts on Blacko's words on United Showbiz
Ghanaians applauded his splendid comments on the show as they filled the comment section with praises.
sista.afia stated:
Protect Blacko at all cost
antoine_mensah said:
He reminds me of Bob Marley. Especially I’m his interview responses. I pray for more grace & divine protection for Blacko. Top artist!
real_vimlady stated:
Small boy BIG BRAIN. You get sense pass many seniors I know. I pray God sustains you for years
ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 stated:
Yes Black did well on the album but Sark has been consistent for a decade now without ft Black Sherif.
nanakwakuboakyedankw said:
This guy is so smart and intelligent
otf.cokeboyy commented:
Well spoken KK Blacko✊. This guy actually shows class.
kaly_love_b said:
Blacko get sense oooo, he won the best artist of the year but not even bragging, he still dey give respect
lavor_royal opined:
This guy, huh. I just dey feel ein vibe k3k3 always positive. This guy will go far far, far far more than this kraa. Almost every interview and etc he has been speaking the most sensible things. The Sagacity is
Source: YEN.com.gh