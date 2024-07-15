Allo Danny has become one of the most promising young talents under Dancegod Lloyd's umbrella

Before that, the youngster was a prodigy and a stage delight flying on the wings of Allo Maadjoa

Allo Maadjoa has opened up about his rift with Allo Danny, sending the youngster a crucial message

Ghanaian Afrodance choreographer Allo Maadjoa has shed more light on his ongoing feud with his former trainee, Allo Danny.

In a recent interview, the renowned choreographer expressed his disappointment with how the promising talent left and almost destroyed his camp.

He accused Danny of tainting the Allo brand through his conversations and blamed the youngster's family for supporting his wrong actions.

Allo Maadjoa sends a cold message to Allo Danny

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, Allo Maadjoa tagged his former trainee as ungrateful and called him out.

The dance trainer, who now doubles as an A&R for talents like Mophty and Seven Kisz, expressed his hurt about Allo Danny, saying:

"It pains me to hear that I did nothing for him. If he says I did nothing for him, then he should take my name off him."

According to Allo Maadjoa, he has decided to avoid legally taking Allo Danny on because of his undying love for the youngster despite their rift.

Fans weigh in on Allo Maadjoa and Allo Danny's feud

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments about Allo Maadjoa's message to Allo Danny after his recent interview.

agyekum960 said:

Maadwoa how far my guy long time I miss you so much boy

Her only wrote:

Allo Maadwoa u are very wise dear

ICY KOBBY noted:

Just because allo Danny have money more than. You

brain4533 remarked:

See this allo danny ooo ah, Maadjoa brought this small boy in uniform when bisa K dei’s Mansa… he’s just a small boy allo maadjoa brought him to street

Richard Nana Addo added:

I love allo Danny but what allo Maadwo is saying is right …. It’s brand so if you don’t wanna be with the brand again use your own name simple ✅

Allo Danny gets first assignment abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Allo Danny was spotted with Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita in Barcelona.

The Ghanaian dancer flew on the ticket of Dancegod Lloyd, who was billed to perform at this year's Oyofe Festival.

