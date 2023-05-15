Hilda Baci has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual and is set to create a new record

A video of the 27-year-old has surfaced online in which Baci talked about losing over 20kg

Nigerians continue to show support for the brave young lady as she strives to set a record of 96 hours of cooking

Nigerian chef and latest Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has made Nigeria proud as she recently broke the record for the longest cooking by an individual.

As she continues to trend across the internet, more interesting facts about the 27-year-old have resurfaced online.

Photos of Baci's weight loss transformation Credit: @hildabaci

A video from her TikTok page has gone viral on social media as it shows her amazing weight loss transformation.

The ebony beauty revealed she used to weigh 110kg but after embarking on a weight loss journey that took two years, she was able to achieve her desired body at 80kg.

Check out the video below:

Stunning video of Hilda Baci's fitness training with BBN's Kemen before cooking challenge emerges

Hilda Baci on Thursday, May 11, took up a challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual, which has seen Nigerians applauding her for her dedication.

As of the time of this report, she had been cooking for over 87 hours, which means aside from her excellent cooking skills, Hilda was physically prepared in terms of her fitness for the challenge.

It turns out she had embarked on personal training ahead of the challenge with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and fitness trainer Kemen.

Hilda Baci breaks old longest cooking time record

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Nigerian chef Hilda Baci broke the old longest cooking hours previously held by Indian Chef Lata Tondon, who made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

The amazing fact is that at the time of writing this report, she had been cooking for 87 hours, 50 minutes, and 37 seconds and still cooking.

Source: Legit.ng