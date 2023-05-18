Stunning TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has finally shared her thoughts on her role in UTV's United Showbiz story

McBrown detailed how her quest to own her own TV show landed her at UTV

The actress also clarified the difference between McBrown's Kitchen and the United Showbiz show

In March 2023, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown became Onua TV host after she joined the Media General family.

Her move left many surprised as the former host of United SHowbiz did not give her viewers notice of her departure.

After her new role was announced, many criticised Nana Ama McBrown for abandoning the television network that "built" her.

In an interview with Berla Mundi, McBrown revealed that she built the entertainment show for UTV instead.

McBrown's Kitchen was airing on UTV before I joined to be another host on United Showbiz. Berla, the truth must be told. It's a good show. I built it, and I'm so proud of that platform.

Adding to the narrative, the Empress disclosed that her decision to leave UTV was not made out of malice. She stated that she had no problem with her former employers as she settled into her new role.

And it's a good station. It has the masses, but sometimes you feel like moving. I have no problem with anybody. UTV has added me here. That is probably why Media General came for me.

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's "revealing" interview with Berla Mundi

Many applauded McBrown for her posture during the interview.

Nice Evelyn wrote:

Nana, you are different altogether. Hey, you love everyone and are not selective. Wow, what a beautiful ❤️ heart you have, that's why people can't stop supporting you. You are really blessed wait.

Salamat Abdual salam said:

Great show.

