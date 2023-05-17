Ravishing TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, disclosed her age after many confused her with being a woman in her late twenties

During her interview on Akoma FM, McBrown laid bare all the precautions she took to maintain her youthful looks.

According to the Onua TV presenter, keeping a good appearance is dependent on consciously taking care of yourself

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, shared her secrets to looking young despite her age.

The Onua Showtime host, who will turn 46 in August, revealed that taking good care of yourself starts from childhood.

She added that people should not be quick to jump on every trend.

Besides her acting and TV hosting skills, McBrown is known for her effortless slaying on prominent red carpets.

The gorgeous actress is well into her 40s with a curvaceous body and flawless skin.

She told Akoma FM the recipe for looking good, regardless of your age.

I'm not a child. I'm 45 years old. This August, I will be 46. I'm always proud of my age because I've worked through my age.

If you want to take care of yourself, you must start early. You don't have to involve yourself in everything. As a young person, if you are doing everything that comes into fashion, you should also be aware of the consequences.

Watch the video below:

