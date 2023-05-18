Ravishing Ghananain musician Fantana disclosed the staggering price tag of her wigs

According to the fashionable socialite, she doesn't buy cheap wigs for several reasons

Fantana added that she was already living a lavish lifestyle before she became famous

Ghanaian singer Francine Koffie, popularly known as Fontana, shared the minimum amount she spends on her wigs.

The 'Rich Gyal Anthem' hitmaker prefers buying expensive wigs because they last longer.

According to the songstress, a good wig can last up to four years.

Fantana shows luxury hair in photos Image credit: @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Fantana was officially launched as a musician in June 2019 under the Rufftown Record label. Her time with her management was short-lived after rumours spread that she didn't get along with her record mate, Wendy Shay.

In an interview with 3Music, Fantana discussed her extravagant lifestyle and indulgence in expensive wardrobes.

Before I became one, I had already liked it. So I liked fashion and lifestyle stuff, so now that I am a celebrity, it didn't change me much. I've always been like that.

She added that the wig she wore to the interview cost $1,000, which is about GH¢11,000.

It's better to buy expensive hair because it will last longer instead of cheaper, and you will have to keep buying it repeatedly. So a wig like this will be like $1,000, but it will last me three or four years.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Fantana's interview with Jay Foley at the 3Music headquarters

Many have agreed that the interview was fun and engaging. Fantana won the admiration of viewers for her lively interaction with the hosts.

Lena Sena Elena commented:

I just love Fantana ❤❤

R A said:

It's surprising how Ghanaians fail to see this Very sweet side of Fantana. She's soo cool

Prof Ankonam Rebel wrote:

This lady is so interesting and full of fun. I like her honesty though.

