The Bible Society of Ghana has appointed Archbishop Charles Agyinasare as its president

This is the first time the Governing Council has appointed a Charismatic Church leader to the position of President

The core objective of the Bible Society of Ghana is to provide Bibles in local languages

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has been appointed the new president of the Bible Society of Ghana, starting August 1, 2024.

This was announced during the Supernatural Empowerment Summit on May 3, 2024.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare. Source: Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Source: Facebook

This is the first time the Governing Council of the society has appointed a Charismatic Church leader to the position of President.

The society said Archbishop Agyinasare's respected leadership and admirable character were reasons for his appointment.

The Bible Society of Ghana aims to provide affordable bibles in various local languages.

The society has successfully translated the bible into nine major Ghanaian languages and is actively working on three new ones.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare is the founder of Perez Chapel International founder.

He was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Theology from Vision International University, USA.

In 2015, he was also awarded the Global Leadership Award from Regent University, USA, by Professor Clifton Clarke in recognition of his efforts in raising leaders worldwide and for his global impact.

Asantehene raises funds for bible translation

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, embarked on a fundraising project to support bible translation in Ghana.

The fundraising campaign is part of a project to obtain the requisite financing for translating the Bible into all Ghanaian languages by 2020.

The Asantehene was assisted by Ken Ofori-Atta and Reverend Dr Kwabena Darko to establish a platform to help raise GH¢2,000,000.

Agyinasare celebrates wedding anniversary

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyinasare and his wife marked their 38th wedding anniversary in August 2023.

The acclaimed preacher celebrated his better half, Reverend Vivian Sena Agyinasare, accepting to be with him all these years

People, notably Ghanaians, have celebrated the couple's all-important milestone with sweet compliments, and his wife has marked their 38th wedding anniversary.

The acclaimed preacher celebrated his better half, Reverend Vivian Sena Agyinasare, accepting to be with him all these years.

People, notably Ghanaians, have celebrated the couple's all-important milestone with sweet compliments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh