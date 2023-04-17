Gorgeous TV personality Nana Ama McBrown and her famous former musician boyfriend Okyeame Kwame both appeared as judges on the Talented Kidz show

The former celebrity couple have made some appearances together since their split from each other

Ghanaians have lauded them for their maturity in maintaining a cordial relationship after the breakup

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown made her first appearance as an esteemed judge for TV3's Talented Kidz show since joining the Media General family.

Another guest judge on the show that caught attention was rapper Okyeame Kwame, Nana Ama McBrown's popular former boyfriend.

Many could not help but notice how excited the two were while performing their duties as judges on the show.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and former boyfriend, rapper Okyeame Kwame, on judge duties at Talented Kidz Season 14 final Image credit: @tv3_ghana

Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown have become role models for the "you-can-be-friends-with-your-ex" believers, with their cordial relationship years after their breakup.

In an interview in 2022, Nana Ama McBrown stressed that there was no bad blood between Okyeame Kwame and her. She added that she was impressed with his growth and success as they both started from humble beginnings.

In 2021, Nana Ama McBrown joined Okyeame Kwame on stage during his performance at the VGMA Awards. The two went viral as they performed a lovely duet.

Seeing them together again on Talented Kidz sent thrills through viewers as they admired the composure and rapport between the 2014 Ghanaian celebrity couple.

In the video that has since gone viral, Nana Ama looked ravishing, as usual, in a black and white striped dress adorned with sparkly details. The catch of her dress was its oversized one-hand puff sleeves and asymmetric neckline.

Okyeame Kwame did not also disappoint in a well-toiled two-piece white suit with baby blue detail running along its lapel.

Watch the video below:

Both Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame are married with adorable families.

Ghanaians react to Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown's energy at Talented Kidz

Comments from the viral video show people supporting the platonic relationship between Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-boyfriend, Okyeame Kwame.

bernie_chiro wrote:

Seated close to her sweet exOkyeame

afua_benyinwa_sey said:

Sitting at the same highest table with her ex...She said I will catch up with you ....! I love her winning

