Actor Oboy Siki in a discussion on GH Page's Rash Hour show, said he supports Hajia4reall for allegedly scamming older white folks

The controversial actor said he supported the actress because foreigners have stolen a lot from Ghana and Africa

Earlier, Hajia4reall was extradited by the United Kingdom to the United States of America to face charges in a $2 million romance scam case.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki in a recent appearance on GH Page's Rash Hour show, stirred up controversy by expressing his support for actress Hajia4reall, who is currently embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of scamming older white individuals.

Musician Hajia4reall (Left) Oboy Siki (Right) Photo Source: ghpage, hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

The outspoken actor argued that his endorsement stems from a desire to address the long-standing issue of foreigners stealing the resources of Ghana and Africa since the colonial era.

Oboy Siki, known for his controversial opinions, did not hold back during the discussion. He passionately defended Hajia4reall, claiming that she was only fighting back against those who had exploited her motherland for far too long.

The actor's remarks come in the wake of the actress's extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States of America, where she is set to face charges in a high-profile romance scam case involving a staggering sum of $2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Oboy Siki causes huge stir

Oboy Siki's comments sparked reactions, with some folks bashing him whiles others supported his assertions.

Joslyn Parkins agreed with him:

Oboy siki you said it all ❤❤❤❤

Bra KwAmE wrote:

Panyini hunu. Look at this? I sure Ghana Police is keenly watching

Maud Ani commented:

You this OboySiki refusing to grow...this your mouth will land you into trouble one day...

Hajia4reall: Socialite's Friends And Business Circles Under Investigations Following Her Arrest

In a related story, Ghanaian singer Hajia4reall was allegedly arrested in the UK and extradited to the US over fraud charges.

According to The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the social media influencer could not have worked alone in the elaborate scam to steal $2 million.

This implies that Hajia4reall's friends and business associates have become persons of interest in the investigation of her case.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh