Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall has pleaded not guilty to all six charges by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York

This comes after it was alleged that she and her enterprise were engaged in romance scams and wire fraud

According to prosecutors, she could serve a maximum of 20 years in jail if found guilty

A maximum sentence of 10 years if found guilty of receipt of stolen money and a maximum of 5 years for conspiracy to receive stolen money

Ghanaian musician and business mogul Mona Faiz Montrage, known in showbiz as Hajia 4Reall, extradited to the US from the UK over an alleged $2 million romance scam, has pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

Hajia 4Reall pleads not guilty to all six charges

The 'Fine Girl' hitmaker appeared before a judge on Monday, May 15, 2023, and is still in custody until all her bail conditions have been met.

Prosecutors stated that she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. These charges, they said, each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

Hajia 4Reall was also charged with receipt of stolen money, which the prosecutors revealed, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.

They also disclosed that she could serve a maximum of five years in jail for conspiracy to receive stolen money.

She and her alleged criminal enterprise have been accused of fraud, including romance scams, between 2013 and 2019.

Hajia 4Reall to reappear before court in June

Meanwhile, Hajia 4Reall is set to reappear in court on June 28, 2023.

Hajia 4Reall extradited from the UK to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia 4Reall was extradited from the UK to the US after the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, released a statement on Monday, May 15, 2023.

This comes after news broke that she was allegedly engaged in romance scams which involved sending a series of emails, text messages and social media messages swindling victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship.

The 'Badder Than' crooner allegedly extorted about $89,000 through 82 wire transfers in one instance after sending the victim a fake traditional marriage certificate.

