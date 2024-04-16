Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has built an ultra-modern multi-purpose conference centre at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

The Asantehene commissioned the 2000-seat capacity centre named Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall on Monday, April 15, 2024

More photos and a video of the magnificent have been released on social media after the unveiling

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, commissioned an ultra-modern conference centre in Kumasi on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The facility, located on the premises of the Manyhia Palace, was personally financed by the Asantehene.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commissioned a new conference centre at Manhyia Photo source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Named the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall, the conference centre was built to mark the 25th anniversary of Nana Osei Tutu II's enstoolment as Asantehene.

According to the Otumfuo Foundation, the conference hall has a 2000-seat capacity, offices, a kitchen, 60 (30 male and 30 female) washrooms, and a 400-seat cocktail hall. The facility has a parking space that can accommodate 150 cars at a time.

Akrobeto cracks ribs at Otumfuo Jubilee Hall unveiling

The unveiling of the new facility was a colourful ceremony with many prominent Ghanaians, including actor Akrobeto, in attendance.

At the ceremony, Akrobeto triggered laughter from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, his wife, and other dignitaries.

He got them laughing with his 'big English' as he arrived for the commissioning of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall

More photos of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall emerge

Following the commissioning, more photos show the magnificent edifice's beauty online.

The photos show the facility's exterior and interior of the conference centre and its other components.

See the photos below:

The official Facebook page of Manhyia Palace shared a video revealing the night view of the magnificent edifice.

Watch the video below:

Otumfuo's last son elected as school prefect at DPS International

Meanwhile, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's last-born, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, has been elected as the head prefect of his school, DPS International.

Kwame Kyeretwie was sworn in as the school prefect at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Photos of the investiture ceremony emerged online, showing many beautiful scenes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh