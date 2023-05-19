Fuse ODG: Disturbing Video Of Singer Harassed By UK Police For Drug Possession, Claims Spark Public Outrage
- 'Million Pound Girl' crooner Fuse ODG shared a disturbing video of how he was violently arrested and harassed by UK Police
- This comes at the back of the police claiming they could smell substances from the car which had its windows rolled up
- The video has sparked public outrage such that Sarkodie, Cookie Tee and many others have expressed their displeasure at the unfortunate incident
UK based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG share a heartbreaking video of his encounter with the UK Police.
According to the female police officer at the scene, she could smell the substance through the rolled windows.
Fuse ODG harassed by the UK Police
The Grammy-award winning shared the video detailing how he was harassed by UK Police over false claims of possessing hard substances about three months ago.
FIC investigates Hajia4reall's social and business circles, says she worked with a network in $2M scam
In the video, the 'Antenna' hitmaker and his business partner, Andre Hacket, were said to have returned from a business meeting and were seated in the car parked on the roadside.
They were then stopped and questioned by three officers from the Metropolitan Police in Brixton, South London.
The officers then wanted to search his Range Rover since they claimed they could smell the substance from the car. To which Fuse ODG requested for a search warrant before giving them the go-ahead.
This resulted in an altercation and the arrest of the 'Azonto' crooner. However, he was released and given a ticket.
Below is the full video of Fuse ODG's altercation with the UK Police.
Ghanaian musicians, celebs, and people comment on the heartbreaking video
Sarkodie, Quamina MP and many others have shared words of comfort to Fuse ODG for undergoing such harsh treatment with the UK Police.
See the comments below:
sarkodie stated:
My heart on fire just watching this
kobby.kyei stated:
Very heartbreaking
kojomanuel said:
This is so mad!!! My goodness!! What the hell!!
cookieteegh said:
Oh my God, what did I just watch?? ♀️
quaminamp_ commented:
This is seriously wrong, nobody deserves this..
giovani.caleb stated:
This BS is so horrible. I’m glad you released this chale. Say they smell kannabis in Brixton is like smelling smoked fish in makola. Hope you take this on bro.
e.ntamoty remarked:
You could smell kannabis in a car with windows up ? Wow
antoinedixonbellot said:
Glad you guys are ok ❤️
jayfoley2131 stated:
Oh my days @fuseodg this is terrible
