Ghanaian singer Hajia4reall was allegedly arrested in the UK and extradited to the US over fraud charges

According to The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the social media influencer could not have worked alone in the elaborate scam to steal $2 million

This implies that Hajia4reall's friends and business associates have become persons of interest in the investigation of her case

Ghanaian musician Hajia4reall was extradited by the United Kingdom to the United States of America to face charges in a $2 million romance scam case.

Deputy Manager at the FIC, Shaun Henry Osei, spoke on Starr FM's Morning Starr show on Thursday, May 18, 2023, regarding the direction of the investigation.

According to Mr Osei, it is believed that Hajia4reall could be working with other persons within a network.

Hajia4real poses with Shatta Wale (Left) and Medikal (Top right); Hajia4reall in a photo with KKD, Afia Shwar and Salma Mumin Image credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Starr FM, Shaun Henry Osei said the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is cooperating with INTERPOL and the FBI to investigate all persons found in Hajia4Reall's circles.

Obviously, she's not going to be working alone. She's going to be working in a network. The evidence that you have access to will actually lead you to find out who her greater network is. Obviously, if you find her greater network, by instinct, you will want to look at those people because they then become persons of interest.

Ghanaians react to news of Hajia4reall's friends and partners being under investigation

The comment section was filled with exciting views. While some sympathised with the singer, others also insinuated that their deeds had caught up with them.

empress_edy_cream wrote:

When your friends are fooling and you refuse to advise them, the day sh*t goes down you'll be tagged with them. “ My friends are scammers but I don't scam fuo”

sir_johnba commented:

Blocking and deleting of account has begun

vivianne2220 said:

Hardworking scammers... all the range rovers, pink Porsche and mansions getting ready to be possessed

