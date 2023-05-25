Ras Nene, in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, revealed why he promotes lots of young talents

The actor said there were roles he did not have the ability to play, so it is necessary to promote young and promising stars who can play them better

The humble actor has brought young stars like Seniorman Layla, Pilato GH, Kyekyeku, Ama Tundra and a host of others to the limelight

In an exclusive interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, talented Ghanaian actor Ras Nene revealed the reasons behind his strong support for young and emerging talents in the entertainment industry.

The humble actor explained that there are specific roles he recognizes he may not be able to portray effectively. As a result, he believes it is crucial to provide opportunities for young stars with the skills and potential to excel in those roles.

Ras Nene, highly regarded for his remarkable acting skills and infectious charm, has taken it upon himself to uplift and throw the spotlight on up-and-coming talents. Through his efforts, he has helped bring promising individuals such as Seniorman Layla, Pilato GH, Kyekyeku, and Ama Tundra into the limelight.

The actor said his decision to support young talents was important in nurturing the next generation of entertainers. Ras Nene's commitment to creating an environment that encourages growth and development among the youth has impressed Ghanaians. Many peeps said his efforts showcase his selflessness and passion for the industry.

Ghanaians admire Ras Nene

Joe UncleJoe said:

I wish we had selfless and grateful minded guys like him in Ghana.

Fahd Abdalla commented:

The kind of Dr Likee is rare. He’s such an humble soul and very grateful. He does appreciate everyone he met through the path of success.

gabriel boateng added:

God bless Aka for his good heart and generosity. the love and unity he shows is great.

Ras Nene also talked about losing his child

In a related story, in an interview with Zionfelix, actor Ras Nene opened up about the tragic loss of his child, expressing his sadness when in the presence of young children.

The actor had endured the heartbreaking experience of losing his three-month-old baby in February of this year, and he described the ordeal as deeply painful.

Despite the immense grief, Ras Nene displayed strength and managed to maintain a smile, acknowledging that God's wisdom surpasses human understanding.

