Social media users have praised a young man after he shared photos to highlight his humble beginnings

The man who started off as a mobile money vendor has worked his way up to now become a business owner selling phones and phone accessories

Netizens have applauded him for what he has done with others expressing the desire to emulate him

A young Ghanaian man has become a source of motivation to many after taking to social media to tell a story of how his journey to becoming a business owner took off.

Taking to TikTok, the man, known online as @more_things1, shared old photos of when he used to work as a mobile money vendor with only a table and a chair as his assets.

Synonymous with grass-to-grace stories, the man who was determined to make a difference grew his business and moved into a shop where customers can now walk in and seek the services they needed.

Unlike many, the man clearly had a vision and decided to venture into the sale of mobile phones and accessories.

Today, not only has he become successful in his work as a phone and accessories dealer, but he has also employed other young men and women to help grow his business.

At the time of writing this article, the video, which showed the photos, have raked in over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young man for being a visionary

Peeps who thronged the comment section applauded the young man for his foresight and also for sustaining and growing his business.

Nhyira reacted:

This is the motivational speakers we need not the I start selling cassette and taxi drivers stories

Aquosuarh mascolt commented:

heeer u make me speechless there is truly God

Evandy Bae wrote:

I tap into ur blessings dear.May God continue to bless ur hustle

JULLIET Nice added:

there is hope for everyone out there

