Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about how he is able to handle ridicule of his diminutive stature

The actor said he does not take funny comments people pass to heart, stating that they mean no malice and are only having fun

Dabo revealed he was proud of his stature, stating that there are people who are tall and well-built but may not be able to do what he does and get the opportunities he has gotten

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo recently shared his perspective on how he handles the ridicule he faces due to his small stature. In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dabo revealed that he doesn't let funny comments affect him and believes that people mean no harm and are just having a good time.

Dabo expressed his pride in his height, stating that being short doesn't define him or limit his abilities. He pointed out that there are tall and well-built individuals who may not possess the same talents or gain the opportunities that he has been fortunate to receive.

The actor had a positive outlook on the matter, stating the need for resilience. Dabo said despite the teasing he endures, he does not take it personally and chooses to focus on his achievements instead. The actor said his ability to rise above the mockery and remain confident had served him well.

Dabo's unwavering spirit has propelled him to success within the entertainment industry. Despite the occasional from people, his talent and charm have won him a strong fanbase and numerous opportunities to showcase his skills.

Yaw Dabo wins hearts

Social media users were impressed by how Dabo spoke and gave him props.

giga wrote:

To be honest Yaw Dabo is such an intelligent person

Grace Akangeba reacted:

May God bless you more and more

Cash Cow added:

I just need the heart of Yaw Dabo to do my things

