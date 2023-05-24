Actor Ras Nene, in an interview with Zionfelix, broke his silence on the death of his child, saying he gets sad when he interacts with little kids

The actor lost his three-month-old baby in February this year, and according to him, the experience was a painful one

The actor was, however, strong and still managed to smile, saying God knows best

In a heartfelt interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, actor Ras Nene opened up about the tragic loss of his baby earlier this year.

The actor shared that he feels really sad when he spends time with little kids since his own child passed away at just three months old.

The loss, which happened in February, was incredibly painful for the actor. Despite the immense sorrow, he managed to keep a smile on his face during the interview and acknowledged that God has a plan, even if it's hard to understand.

Ras Nene bravely talked about the depth of his sadness, offering comfort and inspiration to others who may be going through their own difficult times. He showed that even in the face of such a devastating loss, it's possible to find strength and keep moving forward.

Fans mourn with Ras Nene

Joe UncleJoe commented:

I wish we had selfless and grateful minded guys like him in Ghana.

Kwaku Amankwah said:

He is a very good guy simple. Sorry for his loss

Atubra Francis also reacted:

It's a very painful experience. Sorry

Kofi Korea wrote:

It's not easy oo. losing a loved one

Ras Nene has a kind heart, he helped actor Pilato GH

In a more heartwarming story, based on the widely watched interview with Ahodwo TV, viral sensation Pilato GH opened up about how he was discovered by Ras Nene.

He shared that Ras Nene and his close friend, Seniorman Layla, had extended their helping hands to him when he had nowhere to sleep and was facing numerous struggles.

Pilato GH expressed deep gratitude towards Ras Nene and Layla, showering them with praise for their kindness and support.

