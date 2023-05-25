Kabutey My MC has shared how he landed the job of being the official MC for Sarkodie and Tracey Sarkcess' wedding in 2018

In an exclusive interview on Hitz FM, he stated that he was in a dilemma when he got a call from the rapper after a client had already booked him on that same day

He stated that he chose to host the rapper's plush wedding since it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian MC, Kabutey My MC, shared how multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie asked him to be the MC of his wedding in 2018.

Sarkodie's wedding photos. Image Credit: @sarkodie @kabutey_my_mc

Source: Instagram

How Kabutey My MC met Sarkodie

Kabutey My MC said he met the "Countryside" hitmaker at an event and gave him his business card.

He mentioned his name to the rapper and, in jest, told him that he had mentioned his name in several of his rap songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stated that since that day, he had built a long-lasting friendship with him.

How Kabutey My MC became the official MC for Sarkodie's wedding

In an exclusive interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he stated that unfortunately for him, when Sarkodie's request came, he had a wedding scheduled on the same day.

He added that the client had already booked him for her wedding before Sarkodie's booking came through.

Kabutey My MC stated that he was in a dilemma because no apology or refund or replacement was going to change how the previous client felt about him ditching her wedding for that of the famous rapper.

"Even today, as much as I feel bad, I had to take that decision. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said.

Below is a video of Kabutey My MC sharing how he became the official MC for Sarkodie and Tracey Sarkcess' wedding.

Sarkodie entertains guests at his photographer's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, reported that Sarkodie performed at the wedding of his photographer, Kaptin.

Guests took out their phones to record the rapper when he stepped on the dancefloor with the newly wedded couple.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh