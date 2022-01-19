Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, the wife of musician Stonebwoy, has turned a year older today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

In celebration of her birthday, many photos of Dr Louisa, as she is affectionately called on social media, have surfaced online.

YEN.com.gh has chosen to celebrate Louisa showing her beauty in addition to a few facts about her.

Dr Louisa: 9 Beautiful Photos And Facts About Stonebwoy's Wife As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Source: Instagram

1. Real (maiden) name:

Stonebwoy's wife was christened Louisa Kwakye Ansong.

2. Age:

Dr Louisa was born in 1991. She has thus attained the age of 31.

3. Parents:

Louisa is the daughter Dr Steven Kwakye-Ansong and his beautiful wife who is a fashion designer.

4. Education:

Stonebwoy's wife attended SOS-Hermann Gmeiner College at Tema where she was the SRC General Secretary. Louisa was the girls' prefect in basic school too.

5. University:

After secondary school, Louisa proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where she studied medicine (dentistry).

She graduated in 2016 as the overall best student winning six out of the nine awards during her graduation.

6. Marriage with Stonebwoy

Not long after graduating from university, Louisa got married to Stonebwoy. They had a plush wedding ceremony in June 2017.

7. Children:

As it is widely known, Louisa has two adorable children with Stonebwoy, a girl called Jidula and a boy called Janam.

8. Work:

After her graduation, Louisa worked as a dentist at the 37 Military Hospital. She currently works as a dental surgeon at a private hospital at Osu in Accra.

She recently attended to Nigerian singer Wizkid at her dental hospital.

9. Entrepreneurship:

Apart from her work as dental surgeon, Louisa is also into other businesses in fashion. She was selling handmade bags and shoes while in school. She also plays an important role in Stonebwoy's Bhim Shop where his merchandise and paraphernalia are sold.

