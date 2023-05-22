Rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, surprised his photographer at his wedding with a free performance

The photographer, who seemed unaware that Sarkodie would attend, was seen happily jamming to the award-winning rapper's song

Sarkodie's performance got many wedding-goers flooding the stage to join the couple in jamming to the music

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, joined his official photographer, Iamkaptin, to celebrate his marriage.

Sarkodie did not only attend but blessed Iamkaptain's wedding with a thrilling performance which left the wedding attendants happy.

Sarkodie singing (left and right), Iamkaptin and his wife (middle) Photo credit: @iamkaptin @sammykaymedia

Sarkodie performs Countryside at his photographer's wedding

In a trending video, the award-winning rapper was seen dishing out one of his songs with a live band.

Upon his arrival, Sarkodie grabbed a microphone and began performing "Countryside", which features Black Sherif.

According to Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media who shared the video on Instagram, Sarkodie's presence and performance at the event were a surprise.

Watch the video of Sarkodie performing at his photographer's wedding below:

Sarkodie's photographer Iamkaptin looked excited and sang alongside the rapper, who attended the event in his usual fashionable suit and shades.

Sarkodie performs for Aburi Girls' SHS students

Sarkodie's appearance at his photographer's wedding comes after he performed for students at Aburi Girls' SHS.

His performance in the school got some Ghanaians attacking him and comparing him to other rappers in his league and how they performed at bigger.

Sarkodie had shared several videos from his visit to Aburi Girls, talking about how he was interested in making the students have an experience with him and enjoy his music.

Sarkodie noted that Ghanaian singer Cina Soul was one of the Aburi Girls SHS students he visited about ten years ago and was inspired to make music through him. He added that currently, Cina Soul is featured in his album.

Sarkodie's DJ talks about his expensive shoes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Sarkodie's official disc jockey, DJ Mensah, had disclosed that the rapper's shoes worn at the VGMAs cost more than his suit.

He claimed that some of Sarkodie's money is spent on pricey sneakers, with the least expensive pair costing $1300.

He revealed this after Sarkodie gained notoriety for wearing a Casablanca suit to perform at the 2023 VGMA.

