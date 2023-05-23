Rapper Black Sherif has been spotted showing impressive footballing skills in a video on social media

Blacko, as the rapper is affectionately called, juggled the ball like an expert as she announced his participation in Hitz FM's Rep Ur Jersey

The video of Black Sherif's football skills caught the eyes of his followers who took to the comment section to praise him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Young rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mahamed Ismail Sheriff, is not only good with music but also skilful with football.

Black Sherif, also known as Blacko, showed this football side of him when he visited the studio of Accra-based Hitz FM.

The rapper did a little ball juggling while announcing his participation in Rep Ur Jersey, an upcoming football event organised by the station.

Black Sherif has shown he is a skilful football Photo source: @hitz1039fm

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Hitz FM's Instagram, the 2023 VGMA Artiste Of The Year wore a black t-shirt over camouflage shorts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A ball was thrown at him, and being skilful in football, he did not handle it but juggled it for a few seconds using his feet and thighs. He even got the ball up to roll over his shoulder.

After a while, the 21-year-old stopped playing and proceeded to invite his fans to the programme.

Black Sherif's footballing skills impress fans

The video of Black Sherif playing football has triggered reactions from his admirers. While some are impressed by his skills, others asked about the upcoming programme.

smithfabilas said:

Niqqa is too talented aswear lol

energe_gad said:

Blackodinho

nanakofi42 said:

Make I bring my mummy den pops to rastas venue?

Sad-looking Blacko speaks for the first time after New York concert

Meanwhile, a video of Black Sherif looking sad has surfaced after he was previously accused of idol worship.

He talked about the details of his next concert and urged his fans to continue supporting him and anticipate a memorable performance in Atlanta

Black Sherif had been trending on social media after some symbols at his New York concert made some Ghanaians assume that he was engaged in idol worship and was promoting satanism.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh