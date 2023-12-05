Gospel artiste Diana Antwi Hamilton turned a year older on Monday, December 4, 2023

Her twin children led a lovely family celebration for at their home in the United Kingdom

A video of the children's surprise for her sparked heartwarming reactions online

Award-winning gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton was celebrated in lovely style by her family as she turned a year older.

Hamilton celebrated her new age with a pleasant surprise from her husband and their twin children.

Diana Hamilton celebrated her birthday on Monday Photo source: @dianahantwiamilton

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the UK-based singer laid on a couch watching TV when her twins approached her.

The girl among them held a birthday cake while the boy carried a knife and walked behind his sister.

After placing the cake on a table nearby, the girl started singing 'happy birthday' for her mother. The boy remained quiet and had to be prompted to join in the singing.

After a short protest, he joined his sister but it was obvious that she did not have the same great voice as her sister.

Later, the children joined their mother to cut the cake with their father speaking in the background.

Video excites Hamilton's fans

The video has been warmly received by the singer's followers.

midzindi said:

Is Micheals response for me . He realise the whole family sings, he’s gotta be somethings else . God bless you and your house @dianaantwihamilton . We in Sydney Australia are looking forward to having you here one day..!! It shall come to pass in Jesus Name

sharon_mbi said:

It's Michael for me he needs a whole show. His sarcastic humor is the best. Thank God for your daughter who brings the warm vibes

nikkilaoye said:

Lovely indeed. Do Have lots of fun with the family. Happy birthday once again ‍♀️❤️

miss_zaa_ said:

Awwwwwwwww Auntie is such a……. I no get words saf

adjoa446 said:

Aww your kids are so adorable happy birthday sis God bless and keep you

roiralph said:

If not God, then who? Happy glorious birthday to you virtuous woman of God madam Diana. As your days so shall your strength. Much love from myself, wife, kids and family to you.

Diana Hamilton and sisters at their Bbrother's white wedding in US

Meanwhile, Diana Hamilton looked stunning in a green origami textured dress at her brother's white wedding in the United States of America.

The Antwi Sisters wore matching colourful dresses designed by Duaba Serwaa for the plush event.

Some social media users complimented the beautiful sisters for inspiring Ghanaians with their unique bond

