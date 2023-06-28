Actress Yvonne Nelson has made a counterclaim after Sarkodie alleged in his song, Try Me, that she was desperate to terminate their unborn child in 2010

The rapper said the actress was more concerned about her university education than becoming a mum back then

Nelson, however, said she had completed university before she became pregnant with their child

Actress Yvonne Nelson has called out Sarkodie after the rapper claimed in his just-released song that she was desperate to terminate their unborn child in 2010.

The rapper claimed in his song Try Me, that the actress was more concerned about her university education back then.

Yvonne Nelson calls out Sarkodie over claim she was desperate to end her pregnancy. Photo credit: yvonnenelsongh/sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie's conversation with Yvonne Nelson in 2010

The Country Side hit singer claimed he told the actress in a conversation to keep the pregnancy when she told him about it.

''....I wasn't ready, but I told you to keep it... you told me you had to complete your education. To be honest, till today, I don't believe it because I told you I wanted my doctor to attend to you, but you said you didn't need it,'' Sarkodie said in his song.

The rapper further revealed that Yvonne Nelson texted about seeing another doctor to help terminate the pregnancy after he had suggested his doctor provides the actress with medical care.

''So, don't make it seem like I was pushing you to terminate the pregnancy," he added.

Yvonne Nelson's counterclaim

In a Twitter post, the film star said she had completed school in 2010 when she became pregnant.

''Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn't in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. You're spitting lies."

Listen to Sarkodie's song below:

Source: YEN.com.gh