Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is still in the trends after Sarkodie replied to comments in her book yesterday

Shortly after, an old video of the actress saying she would never date another musician again popped up in the feeds

In the footage, Yvonne Nelson revealed to Delay that musicians are constantly cheating on their partners

An old video of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson disclosing the infidelity of Ghanaian musicians during an interview on the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has gone viral.

According to the actress, she will never get involved with an artiste again because they are not faithful partners.

This interview was after her breakup with Nigerian singer Iyanya but before her affair with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie became public.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie and Iyanya

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson's speech against dating celebs with Delay has sparked exciting conversations on the timeline.

In the footage, the actress detailed some telltale signs that show that a musician is cheating if he is dating you. She added:

I pity women who are in relationships with musicians. The truth is, they are cheating anyways. Just that they are not doing it in your face. I'm not saying other men like doctors don't do it, but in the industry, it's heartbreaking. If you see the things married people do, especially in the industry, you get sad as a woman.

Sarkodie replies to Yvonne Nelson's book with a controversial rap song

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Sarkodie shared his side of the story from Yvonne Nelson's book with the world.

The rapper dropped a diss song and made some stunning revelations, including that Yvonne Nelson was sleeping with multiple men when she got pregnant.

According to Sarkodie, terminating the pregnancy was Yvonne's idea.

Yvonne Nelson calls her mother wicked after two paternity DNA fails

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Yvonne Nelson described her mother's refusal to name who fathered her.

In Yvonne Nelson's memoir, she narrated how the journey of finding her biological father hit a wall. She said the results came out negative after testing two names her mother gave her.

According to her, her mother initially pinned the pregnancy on Mr Nelson. But when he was about to die, she changed her mind and mentioned Peter Ala Adjetey.

