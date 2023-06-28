Yvonne Nelson has been ranting on Twitter after Sarkodie released a diss song as his response to her memoir

The actress said Sarkodie impregnated her and pushed for the termination of the pregnancy because he had a serious girlfriend

However, in his diss song, Sarkodie denied that he forced her to terminate the pregnancy

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has questioned popular musician Sarkodie after he responded to her memoir with a song.

In the song, Sarkodie said he was not the one who pushed for the termination of pregnancy but rather Yvonne Nelson.

“Yes, I wasn’t ready but then I told you to keep it…to be very honest, till date, I don’t believe it.”

Yvonne in her tweet said Sark's street line is played out Photo credit: @sarkodie and @yvonnenelson

Source: Twitter

In Sarkodie's reply to the actress, he said in Twi that he did not believe she was pregnant because he asked his personal doctor to attend to Yvonne but she said she did not need it. Yvonne later called him and said her friend’s doctor was good with abortions.

The rapper said he was angered the most when Yvonne said he pushed for the termination. Meanwhile, he did not.

But in a Twitter post, Yvonne asked Sarkodie if he would have agreed for her to keep the pregnancy, knowing he had a girlfriend who would later become his wife.

“And would you have readily agreed for me to keep a pregnancy when you were in a serious relationship with another lady who would become your wife? Your street line is played out…”

Yvonne Nelson responds to Sarkodie's claims in his diss song

After Sarkodie released his song, the actress responded by saying that parts of his rap were lies. She added insults would not work but rather a respectful discourse.

She wrote:

Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. #youspittinglies

Insults won't work, Michael. Respect womanhood. I'm happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH."

Yvonne Nelson says her first attempt to abort Sarkodie’s baby failed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson recounted that it took two painful attempts to get rid of the pregnancy with Sarkodie.

She said her first attempt failed, although she underwent agonising bleeding after self-medicating. When she reported the initial failure to Sarkodie, the rapper agreed that the second try should be done at the hospital.

