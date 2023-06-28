Actress Yvonne Nelson has seemingly contradicted claims she made about rapper Sarkodie failing to take responsibility for a pregnancy some 13 years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It will be recalled that Yvonne Nelson released a memoir on Sunday, June 18, 2023, making some explosive revelations.

Yvonne Nelson has contradicted her claims against Sarkodie in reply to rapper's song Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh, @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson accuses Sarkodie of making her get rid of pregnancy

Among the many revelations is Yvonne's disclosure that she got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie in 2010.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

In her book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, she claimed Sarkodie was not ready to be a father and it was tough for her because she was still in her final year in the university.

Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson with a song Try Me

A little over a week after Yvonne's memoir was released, Sarkodie who received a lot of backlash over the revelations has dropped a new song to tell his side of the story.

In the song titled Try Me, Sarkodie talked about how a woman 'lured' him into an affair which led to a pregnancy that was later terminated.

He also stated that he had wanted the lady to keep the pregnancy but she had insisted on getting rid of it because she was still in school.

Yvonne Nelson makes u-turn in reply to Sarkodie's song

But in a bid to respond to Sarkodie's song, Yvonne Nelson has made a U-turn about being a student at the time of getting pregnant for Sarkodie.

In a tweet she said:

"Michael , you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. #youspittinglies."

Social media brings up Yvonne Nelson's contradiction

Following Yvonne's reply to Sarkodie, screenshots showing the contradiction have emerged online.

The contradiction has got many online folks wondering what was happening to her.

Yvonne Nelson claps back at Sarkodie for 'dissing' her in his Try Me song

Earlier, the actress had told Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, to stop resorting to insults and respect womanhood.

For her, Sarkodie's insulting reply was only showing his real character and thus urged other young women to learn from her experience.

According to her, the rapper may get applauded for his rap in the song but it will not change the truth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh