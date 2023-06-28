Acclaimed rapper Sarkodie has debunked Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy neglect claims in a diss song titled, Try Me

The actress had stated in her new memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, that the rapper refused to take responsibility when she told him she was pregnant for him 10 years ago

The rapper, however, denied the allegations as he detailed the events that unfolded after he became aware of the pregnancy

Celebrated rapper Sarkodie has denied Yvonne Nelson's claims that he refused to take responsibility when the actress told him she was pregnant for him 10 years ago.

In her memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the actress accused the rapper of pregnancy neglect when she told him about the pregnancy.

She said she had to end the pregnancy because the rapper refused to accept responsibility.

Sarkodie's alleged response to Yvonne Nelson

In an alleged diss song to Yvonne Nelson, the Try Me singer admitted he had a ''thing'' with the actress but claimed he never denied the pregnancy.

''....I wasn't ready but I told you to keep it ... you told me you had to complete your education. To be honest, till today, I don't believe it because I told you I wanted my doctor to attend to you, but you said you didn't need it.

''After our conversation, you texted me that your friend has a doctor, and you know he's the best. So, don't make it seem like I was pushing you to terminate the pregnancy because that's the only part that got me angry,'' Sarkodie said in the song.

The rapper did not mince words when he brazenly shamed his former lover for her body count.

Listen to the song below:

