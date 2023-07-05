TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu recently stepped out to have fun with some friends while rocking a crochet swimsuit

Videos of Bintu flaunting her curves in the swimwear have sparked reactions as they emerged online

Social media users who noticed a bump in the size of her backside have questioned the realness of her shape

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian socialite and influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, has set tongues wagging with her latest video.

The latest videos have Hajia Bintu showing off her ever-famous curvaceous physique while she went out with friends.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh the TikTok star was slaying in a onesie swimsuit made with crochet.

Hajia Bintu has sparked reactions with her latest videos in a swimsuit Photo source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu's curves seemingly increase in crochet swimwear

While it may not be the first time Bintu is wearing swimwear, the latest videos seem to show an increment in her physique.

One of the videos sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa shows a visible bump in the flesh around her left thigh area where she has a tattoo.

Another video shared by the Instagram page @jessicabloggh also had Bintu wearing the same crochet swimwear while hanging out with others who wore the same.

The second video also showed what looked like a bump in the size of the TikToker whose shapely figure inspired Shatta Wale's eponymous Hajia Bintu song.

Videos of Hajia Bintu stir doubts about naturalness of her curves

While she has always maintained that her body is natural and even released old photos to show how curvy she was in her teens, the latest videos are creating doubts.

Reactions to the various posts suggest that social media users do not believe her claims that she has not undergone any procedure to enhance her body. Many think she has topped up.

ojoe wondered

Ei, has she gone to Turkey?

georginarubyaba replied:

@ojoe long time. Look at the mark on the thigh...

buabengjoyce said:

@georginarubyaba I thought her own was real

tomgla36 said:

Eiiii Bintu all this for you? This is greedy

ewuradjwoa_asante said:

Wei y3 top up

Hajia Bintu Turns Heads With Her Heavy Behind In Video

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu recently flaunted her famous figure at an event in a video viewed many times.

The entertainer was filmed in the footage with her colleague content creator and TikTok star, Wesley Kessegh.

The video in which the social media personality turned her behind to her audience caused many men to rave over her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh