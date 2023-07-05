A lovely young lady flaunted her thick lips and confidence in a video that has attracted reactions

The anonymous lady begins the 15-second video by posturing and making faces while showing off her lips to the camera

Since it appeared on the internet, Twitter users have shared a wide range of opinions, with some men gushing

A beautiful young lady has flaunted her thick lips and confidence in a video that has received many views and comments from netizens on social media.

The 15-second footage begins with the unidentified lady posing and making faces for the camera. She boldly displayed her lips and grit.

Pretty flaunts thick lips in Twitter video. Photo credit: @withAlvin.

Source: Twitter

The young lady, who has visibly embraced that body party, sported long braids. She wore a simple shirt with black inscriptions to capture the moment.

In the footage posted to Twitter by the user @withAlvin, she appeared with no makeup. Her only beauty-enhancing accessories were earrings and a nose piercing.

Her video has been viewed more than 42,000 times, with over 37 retweets, 10 quotes, and 118 ikes.

Watch the video below:

Peeps share diverse thoughts

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments from online users.

@Sandra_dalous commented:

Ok, a previous video says she ate something she was allergic to. This happened some months back, so she should be fine by now.

@withAlvin said:

She’s still flaunting it. I guess she’s happy because they said all, which reaction is giving her traction. So she went to eat it again.

@1asedacrossu commented:

Shatta en sis anaa?

@StaggarSterllin asked:

What’s going on here?

@Ernestdarko1920 said:

She tattooed her lip bruh. I want to go do some.

@withAlvin replied:

You fine pass.

@cyrus_gibs mentioned:

I don’t want to say what I am thinking!

@PK_DENZIL said:

Does she inflate her mouth, or that’s the natural size?

@Liltymer_4 said:

Ah e be filter anaa?

@alvin_xxvi mentioned:

Imagine she pronounces “Broom”.

