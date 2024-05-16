A Ghanaian woman has captivated the hearts of netizens after obtaining her first degree at 62 years

She did not allow old age to hinder her from achieving her dreams of bagging her first university certificate

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted over her achievement as they congratulated her

A 62-year-old Ghanaian woman, Elsie Asiedu-Appiah, has defied all odds to obtain her first degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mrs Asiedu-Appiah pursued sociology at the prestigious university and bagged a second-class degree at the end of her program.

Mrs Elsie Asiedu-Appiah in a pose with her lovely daughter. Image Credit: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

According to a post shared on @Voice of KNUST, Mrs Asiedu-Appiah obtained her feat with the support of her two daughters.

Per the post, the Ghanaian woman quit her job as a banker to have time to care for her children. She cared for their education, paying their fees and ensuring their needs were met.

Years later, her daughters have recognised her sacrifice and rewarded her by supporting her in obtaining her degree.

See the post below:

Netizens divided over the post

Netizens who thronged the comment section were divided as they expressed mixed reactions towards the woman's achievement.

While some congratulated her, others expressed concerns over obtaining a degree at such an age.

@Samsung Loyal Fan wrote:

"My dad completing Petroleum Engineering at 99 years. Y’all should watch out."

@mikatheceo wrote:

"This is a nice thing, but at age 62, what is she going to use the degree for? She’s already on pension."

@Rosemond Adasu Oduro Sarfo wrote:

"God bless your heart and your family."

@Son of Marcus Garvey wrote:

"Great."

D.K Wisdom wrote:

"Wow, that's great."

Pretty Ghanaian lady bags first-class degree, dedicates it to kid sister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty Ghanaian lady had bagged a first-class degree and dedicated it to her little sister.

The younger sibling, proud of her sister's achievement, ran into her embrace when she saw her at her graduation and received her sister's medal.

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for her achievement and her display of love for her kid sister.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh