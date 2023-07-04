Famous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu caught the attention of many people when she was spotted in a crochet onesie swimsuit

The stunning piece had shorter yarn strands around the neckline and longer ones around the hip area to add style

She was seen holding a toothbrush when she walked into the room, and her friend captured her smiling beautifully

Ghanaian influencer and socialite Hajia Bintu turned heads online when a video of her slaying in a onesie swimsuit emerged on the internet.

Hajia Bintu flaunts fine legs in a crochet swimsuit. Image credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu flaunts curves in a swimsuit

A video of Hajia Bintu flaunting her fine legs and enviable curves has caused a stir online.

The video, which was recorded by her friend, shows her walking into a room with a toothbrush in hand.

The curvaceous Ghanaian model had a black hair bonnet covering her long blonde knotless braids.

Details of the swimsuit

She was captured rocking a one-piece crochet swimsuit made out of yellow yarn.

The stunning piece had several short yarn strands hanging loosely around the neckline.

Some yarn strands were also hanging loosely along the hip area on the sides. The strands were long enough to touch the floor.

Source: YEN.com.gh