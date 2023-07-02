Beautiful TikTok celebrity Hajia Bintu flaunted her famous figure at an event in a video viewed many times

The entertainer was filmed in the footage with her colleague content creator and TikTok star, Wesley Kessegh

The video in which the social media personality turns her behind to her audience caused many men to rave over her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghanaian TikTok star and brand influencer, Hajia Bintu, flaunted her famous figure at an event in a video widely viewed by social media users.

The entertainer, born Naomi Asiamah, was spotted at the event with her colleague content creator Wesley Kessegh, known in real life as Kojo Asante Kesse.

Hajia Bintu flaunts her curvy look in video. Photo credit: ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu's look

She wore a sleeveless outfit with a revealing back in the video posted to Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper1.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

More than 9,000 people had seen the video of the entertainer, which received over 100 comments at the time of this publication.

Fans, especially men, who took to the comments area of the post raved over the entertainer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Hajia Bintu

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below for your reading.

Myzterh_bentil said:

Kuromha dier eto) bie kwan kyen degree

SamAddo gushed:

My wife. I want to leave my girl for you. La. .

KofiBa said:

Kai. Hajia dier no size oo.

Eyered600 commented:

This one, derr you, can site on it ooo.

Arhin57 posted:

All you have to give is that you don't want much...My question is why are you guys not marrying these women with BBLS since you're freaking out over it, I'm confused why not wife them up?

Worldcelebrityblogger commented:

Next Book will I'm not @bintu_hajia, and your name will be mentioned in the @wesleykessegh.

Mrbidii reacted:

Escorts everywhere!!ei.

Morayo_gram said:

Na every year Bintu yansh dey big.

Willy_amg mentioned:

Obese is the new thing for black men?

Hajia Bintu flaunts belly piercing

In a previous story about the TikTok star, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu showed off her famous figure to the world, and the spicy video has social media users over themselves.

In the clip, the socialite modelled a revealing dress showing her belly piercing and accentuating her assets.

Hajia Bintu sported long black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality.

Curvy Hajia Bintu turns heads in public

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that no fewer than 315,000 people viewed the video of Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu with a stunning shape.

In the video, the curvy entertainer is seen amid a crowd, many of whom noticed her shape.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh