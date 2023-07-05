Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown looked lovely in a bright pinkish-purplish coloured gown with bishop sleeves

The actress swirled and twisted her body harmoniously to the pulsating rhythm of Stonebwoy's song, Therapy

McBrown was also spotted wearing a luxurious two-toned boobed wavy wig that perfectly completed her skin and barely-there makeup

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In recent months, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has taken a more supportive role with her show, Onau Showtime.

Although entertaining, Onua Showtime is also educative and a one-stop platform for all creatives across the spectrum to showcase their talent.

McBrown continually uses her platform to support musicians through using it in her TikTok dancing and acting videos.

A collage of the beautiful Nana Ama McBrown Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy is one of many musicians favoured to be featured by the Onua TV presenter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

McBrown's dance challenge with King Promise's Terminator trended for a few weeks a little over a month ago. She also promoted Kofi Kinaata's Efiekuma Love in a cute creative ad video.

Nana Ama McBrown dressed perfectly to match the lyrics of Stonebwoy's therapy. Aside from the vibrant colour of her hair and gown, the sparkly outlined shape of her corset was a sure attention grabber.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to McBrown's looks as she dances to Stonebwoy's song in a tow-toned wavy-bobbed wig

Nana Ama Mcbrown is easily one of the most liked celebs in the country. The comment section was full of positivity.

rageeannan commented:

May God be with you, my dear mum. Love you ♥️ mummy.

Koby TikTok commented:

I will always comment on your post, Nana Ama McBrown. We can't love you less ♥️

Maud's finest commented:

Dress you rock queen, thanks much

Nana Ama McBrown makes waakye seller's day, helps her t sell on the streets

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how McBrown caused a scene at Nima market helping a food seller sell by the roadside.

The Onua TV presenter got down from her luxury jeep to buy waakye but ended up serving herself and a few others.

People looked on in amazement as the screen goddess expertly dished and folded the local one-pot rice and beans meal into banana leaves.

After watching the video, many praised Nana Ama McBrown for her humble gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh