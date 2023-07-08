Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog has come under scrutiny after posting a rather interesting selfie from the bathroom

Bathroom selfies may be a thing, but many asked whether it was necessary to choose a pose that demands he sits on the potty

The trending photo has caused some people to point out that he would have posted it if he had tertiary education

Ghanaian drill star Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, is being backlashed after uploading a photo of himself sitting on the toilet.

The picture has upset many people as they question if this was a new way to go viral online.

Others also insinuated that the 20-year-old musician would not have posted the embarrassing picture if he had furthered his education.

People said these comments from Yaw Tog's earlier assertion that getting a degree cannot provide a suitable income for his lifestyle.

During an interview with Hello FM, the young musician revealed that he has paused schooling to pursue music full-time.

He said that going to university can only pay him a little money. After making money from music, he will be in a better position to finance his education.

Peeps react to Yaw Tog's toilet selfie, question the musician's state of mind

Some comments were on the extreme side of insensitivity. At the same time, others hinged on the borders of concern and mockery.

Dery Don Donatus commented:

Tell him to stop the negative image he is raining on the Universities... University act as a sponge that absorbs a lot of opportunities... So if you have found your career, don't tarnish the image of others.

Maame Aba Sakyiwaah commented:

Maybe he took the picture after ah Jon boy wait

Addae Kofi commented:

Knowledge is power, find yourself in one of the universities and save yourself from this barbarism act.

Yaw Tog shares why he has a charity foundation at a young age, says it aligns with his beliefs

In other news, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yaw Tog's reason for starting his charity organisation, Tog Life Foundation.

The drill star noted that he believes that givers never lack, so he gives back to the less privileged in society.

The Tog Life Foundation has donated many essential school items, including books, to students in deprived schools.

